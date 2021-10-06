How not to be scammed on the Darknet. Scam list tor on darkweb

Hi everyone, today I would like to talk about such a popular topic: "How not to be scammed on the Darknet." There is anonymity on the darknet. Of course, there are honest sellers on the darknet, but the lack of any connections with a real person is very frustrating, and even a famous seller can throw you. In this article, we will look at known methods to reduce the likelihood of cheating on you. Remember that even if you follow all these rules, the probability that you have a throw exists.



1) Domain verification



The first thing you should check the visit to any site on the darknet is to check the address of the link. In the darknet, use links that end in .com, .cab, .ru, .city, .to, etc., because the domain that is used in the darknet is only one: a combination of 16 letters / numbers + .onion.



2) Selection of inspected sites

Your first purchases on the darknet should be through trusted sellers. You need check scam list tor before purchases. Newcomers to the darknet are not liked. To begin with, you have to work on this topic and understand how it works. After a few purchases made, you will have an understanding of how this system works.



DNM - Dark Net Market

3) Site surveillance

Before buying for a few days, see if there was such a thing that the site can not be accessed. With a high probability, competitors can be satisfied with this site. Also pay attention to the design of the site, as sites with poor design are created quickly, to raise money and then drain.



4) Search for reviews

On the expanses of the darknet there are numerous sites for reviews. Many sites receive money from the stores themselves, in exchange for good reviews. If this site is scam they would be added on scam list tor. To check the site, you need to try to leave a negative review. If it does not appear with the others, then the site with a probability of 80% is fake. Personally, when I look for reviews about a store, I often come often stumbles upon a real one where people write angry reviews about how they were thrown in this store. But do not exclude the fact that such sites can create competitors. Finding sites and analyzing reviews correctly comes with time.



5) Price analysis

Never be fooled by very low prices. In my experience, I can say that if the discount is more than 60%, then the probability that you will be thrown is close to 100%. You need to find such an option that you need a discount of no more than 40%, if this is a technique. In the case of prohibition, there are almost no discounts. XDDD



6) Anonymity

If you plan to buy something on the darknet often, then you should be patient and set up various combinations of programs for anonymization: VPN + TOR, VPN + TOR + VPS + TOR. Remember that poor program setup and the use of a bad VPN can lead to very serious consequences.





7) Proper allocation of the budget for the purchase

Never buy all the money you have. There have been many such cases that a person sent all the money to buy hoping to get a big jackpot, and he was thrown. Always be vigilant, don't make stupid purchases. I hope this article will help you avoid kidalov on the darknet and enrich yourself in the future.



Findings



Observing all these points, calculate the probability of kidalov up to 20%. Over time, you'll be able to have a probability of up to 0, but for that you need to be part of this whole big network. Earn trust, buy goods and increase your skill.



Always be vigilant, and remember that any purchase on the darknet is a big risk for you.

We offer you a scam list tor sites they are scammed many people, check our scam list and if your site added on our scam list please avoid it!